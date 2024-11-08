PLANS to divide a former newsagents in Lichfield into two units have been approved.

The site at Boley Park has been empty since the Martin’s store and Post Office desk shut last year.

The owner, Central Co-op, said the change would help to bring the unit back into use.

A planning statement said:

“The scheme will provide a positive contribution by converting a vacant unit into to new facilities for the wider community to benefit from.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.