BOSSES say an investment at a Lichfield clothes shop will create a better experience for customers.

The Lichfield branch is one of 17 smaller New Look sites to be given a refurbishment.

To mark the revamp, goody bags will be on offer for the first 50 people to make a purchase tomorrow (9th November). There will also be ten hidden envelopes with £5 gift cards and other in-store promotions.

Jonathan Wynne, business development manager at New Look, said:

“We are now phasing the rollout of a number of key initiatives, starting with the investment in 17 stores ahead of the busy Christmas trading period. “The investment will include store refurbishments as well as improved product ranging and services, with a focus on our smaller markets which provides a crucial role in connecting our customers, teams, product and services at a local level.”

Improvements as part of the revamp have included redecoration of the shop front, lighting changes and the redecoration of fitting rooms.