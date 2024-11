BURNTWOOD will be back in action after a weekend off as they look to extend their winning start to the season.

Josh Canning’s men head to Spartans tomorrow (9th November) as they look to make it eight straight victories.

Their most recent triumph was a 45-21 win over Shrewsbury last time out.

Elsewhere, the 2nds and 3rds are at home to Whittington and St Leonards 2nds respectively.

All kick-offs are at 2.15pm.