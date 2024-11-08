A LOCAL chef has been forced to defend plans to increase opening hours at a local venue after a resident objected.

The Two Pigs, in Barton-under-Needwood, applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission earlier this year.

Currently the pub, formerly the Red Lion, is open at 10am Monday to Saturday and closes at 12.30am until Thursday and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the Main Street venue is open 12pm until 12am.

Now the pub wants to be able to open two hours earlier and change the opening hours on Sunday to match the rest of the week. The business also wants to extend licensing hours by one hour on bank holidays

It is owned by award-winning chef Liam Dillon who also operates The Boat in Lichfield, but now wants to move to create a more relaxed dining experience.

He told councillors:

“It’s quite close to my heart to open something more accessible. With The Boat it’s a taster menu only – it’s an experience you go to at Christmas or a birthday. You are looked after very, very well. “There’s something quite satisfying about having a pint and a scotch egg in a nice environment with people you want to spend time with and that’s what we’re trying to create in Barton. “I’m not trying to open a late night club, we’re trying to extend it by half an hour to help with the dispersing of guests that we’re looking after. In the morning, we’ll offer a nice breakfast with champagne if you want to treat yourself.”

The applicant’s agent Kerry Cox added that the representation against the licence should not be considered as it references the incorrect opening times.

The licensing committee at East Staffordshire Borough Council is set to determine the application soon.