A TALK and demonstration in Whittington will offer advice on making floral festive creations.

Jacqui Owen will speak at the Whittington Flower Arranging Society event at the village hall at 7.30pm on 27th November.

Tickets are £10 – £5 for members – and includes refreshments. For details call Lynne Lacey on 01543 432202 or 07818 453151.