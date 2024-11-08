A NEWLY-APPOINTED headteacher has resigned from her role at a Lichfield school before taking up the post.

Seema Purewal had been due to take the helm at Nether Stowe School this week.

But in a letter to parents, Richard Gill, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, confirmed she had decided not to accept the post.

He said:

“I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen personal circumstances Seema has had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the position. “Since taking Seema’s call from India at the start of the half-term break we have been working to secure our next course of action and to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”

Miss Purewal had been appointed back in September following the resignation of Glyn Langston-Jones.

But her decision not to take up the post means Marie George will continue as acting headteacher for an interim period.

Mr Gill confirmed a permanent head would be confirmed in due course.

“We have now offered the post to an experienced headteacher who has accepted. We will write again when we are able to share more details. “We have full confidence in Marie’s ability to continue to continue to lead our school during this transitional period.”