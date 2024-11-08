LICHFIELD City will make the trip to Newark Town in their FA Vase campaign.

Ivor Green’s men will return to action tomorrow afternoon (9th November) in the second round of the competition.

City were knocked out of the competition by a strong Worcester City side in the fourth round of last season’s FA Vase.

The visitors go into the game off the back of an enthralling 2-2 draw against promotion rivals 1874 Northwich to keep them seven points clear at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Meanwhile, the hosts lost 2-1 to Hucknall Town in their previous contest, but have climbed to third in their respective league following an impressive run of form.