FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas site will play a key part as the nation pays tribute to the fallen.

Thousands of people will visit the Armed Forces Memorial for a Remembrance Sunday service at 10.30am on Sunday (10th November).

It will see a two-minute silence observed at 11am before a performance by the British Army Band Catterick, Black Voices and participants from the Talent in the Ranks programme.

On 11th November, an Armistice Day service of remembrance will take place from 10.50am.

A live video feed of the proceedings will be shown in Heroes’ Square.