PLANS for more than 50 retirement apartments on land in Burntwood have been rejected.

Developer McCarthy Stone had hoped to build on the plot between Milestone Way, High Street and Cannock Road.

If approved, the scheme would have featured 51 self-contained one and two-bedroom apartments.

But planners at Lichfield District Council have rejected the proposal due to the land being earmarked for alternative uses.

A report said:

“The development, as a wholly residential scheme on a site allocated for mixed-use development, serves to undermine the policy and frustrate the aspirations of the adopted plan to improve the inadequate retail, leisure and community facilities within Burntwood and is of a substandard design and appearance. “Therefore, having carefully considered the benefits of the development in the round, including the economic benefits, with the numerous and varied adverse impacts of the development as presently submitted, officers arrive at the view that the adverse impacts development are not significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the benefits. “Officers take the view that the development should not be approved due to the adverse impacts arising from its approval outweighing the benefits of delivering older persons housing and the economic benefits this will bring.”

