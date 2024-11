THE Mighty Boing will be making a welcome return to Lichfield this weekend.

The five piece indie and ska band will be at The Feathers tomorrow (9th November).

A spokesperson said:

“The Mighty Boing are armed with an array of catchy harmony-filled music as they take you along for a ride that will get you stomping with their own brand of originality and rewritten classics.”

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the band on stage from 9pm.