CHASETOWN host Stafford Rangers in their latest league test.

Mark Swann’s men will welcome neighbours Stafford Rangers to The Scholars Ground this afternoon (9th November) as they aim to climb into the play-off places.

The Scholars go into the game off the back of an eight-match unbeaten streak – and secured a 3-2 win away at Runcorn Linnets in their previous contest.

Meanwhile, the visitors lost 2-0 to Witton Albion last time out.

Kick-off is at 3pm.