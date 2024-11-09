GOALS from Luke Yates and George Cater earned Chasetown a 2-1 victory over Stafford Rangers.

In a tightly-contested clash, both sides found themselves battling for early dominance with several corners exchanged without the deadlock being broken.

But the opener came when Stafford’s defence faltered as a back pass to the keeper fell short allowing Yates to capitalise and slot the ball home to give The Scholars the lead.

The visitors responded well though and almost equalised when a shot clipped the outside of Curtis Pond’s post.

Moments later Chasetown doubled their lead though when Yates’ cross found Cater who thundered the ball home to make it 2-0.

But the first half drama wasn’t over as Stafford reduced the arrears when Dan Cockerline spotted Pond off his line and produced a fine finish.

The second half saw both sides struggling to carve out clear-cut chances, with Lewi Burnside going closest for Chasetown with an effort that was saved.

But The Scholars were able to hold on for a 2-1 win and all three points.