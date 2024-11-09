WORKERS at Lichfield District Council have learnt how to help someone suffering with a catastrophic bleed – and are set to pass on their skills to the wider community.

The Stop The Bleed session showed more than 20 staff members how to apply pressure, pack a wound and improvise a tourniquet to halt the flow of blood.

The workshop was delivered Sir Keith Porter, co-founder of the charity Citizen Aid which works to prepare people to help themselves and each other when there are multiple casualties.

A professor of clinical traumatology, Sir Keith explained that the actions of the general public in the first few minutes following an incident are often crucial to the survival of a casualty.

“People can bleed to death within a few minutes unless someone is there to take appropriate action. “For those people who are present safety is the first priority but they need to know what to do.”

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“The training session demonstrated lifesaving techniques which staff are now able to share with their teams and people across the district.”