AN evening of “unfiltered festive revelry” is coming to a Lichfield venue.

Flat and the Curves will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 30th November.

The five-star comedy group come into the show on the back of a UK tour and an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe which saw them hailed as one of the British Comedy Guide’s top picks.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Flat and the Curves are returning to The Hub with their own brand of pitch-perfect, no-holds barred comedy – grab a ticket while you still can.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.