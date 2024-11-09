LICHFIELD City suffered penalty shootout heartache as they exited the FA Vase at Newark Town.

Ivor Green’s men fell behind in the first half, but levelled midway through the second period through Liam Kirton.

But their hopes of progressing were dashed after disappointment in the shootout.

City keeper Adam Harrison was called into action early on to deny the hosts an opener, before the crossbar later came to the rescue when a free-kick travelled through a crowd of players.

Lichfield’s stopper was again in fine form as he pushed away a close range half-volley – but he could do nothing to prevent Luke Anderson from heading home the opener from a corner.

The visitors looked to hit back immediately with Jack Edwards seeing an effort blocked and Leighton McMenemy firing over.

Just before half time Harrison made another smart close range save to keep the deficit to one goal at the break.

City began the second 45 brightly with McMenemy being denied by Newark keeper Eddie Cooper.

Lichfield were level on 65 minutes though when Edwards’ cross was flicked home by Kirton.

Harrison produced a one-on-one save while Joe Haines was denied at the other end as both sides went in search of a winner.

Neither team could find another goal though so the game was decided by spot kicks.

The first three apiece were all scored, before Newark missed their fourth penalty – but Lichfield couldn’t take advantage as Edwards saw his strike saved.

When the home side netted their final strike, it piled the pressure on McMenemy who was unable to find the net.