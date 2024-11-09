EIGHT new homes could be built on playing fields in Lichfield if plans are approved.

Staffordshire County Council has put forward the proposals for the plot off Deans Croft.

The St Michael’s playing fields had previously served a school but have been redundant since it closed in 2012.

As well as the grassed area, the site alongside St Michael’s Church also features a tarmac playing court.

A planning statement said:

“The site is situated within easy walking distance of local shops, schools, medical facilities, open space, children’s play areas and community and leisure facilities, as well as bus stops which provide regular services to Lichfield, Tamworth and Aldridge. “All proposed dwellings are to be market housing which is in accordance with Policy H2 of the Lichfield District Local Plan Strategy 2015 which identifies sites of less than 15 dwellingsare not required to provide affordable housing. “The proposal has been carefully designed with respect to the site’s surrounding context. The height and scale of the proposed two storey dwellings match the predominant height and scale of properties in the surrounding area and seeks to protect the skyline of Lichfield city, which is characterised by five spires, including that of St Michael’s Church.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.