WREATH-MAKING workshops are taking place at Woodhouse Farm and Garden.

The two hour event runs at 4pm and 7pm.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a relaxed couple of hours making your own personal Christmas wreath and enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a homemade mince pie.”

Tickets are £35 and are available from the venue or by emailing annamarie@woodhousefarmandgardencic.org.uk.