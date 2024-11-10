A CHRISTMAS family fun event is taking place in Burntwood.

The event, in aid of the Chloe Smail Foundation, will be held at Burntwood Rugby Club on 15th December.

It will feature games, a chance to meet Santa and enjoy storytime with Mrs Claus. There will also be music and entertainment, Christmas sweets and festive drinks.

The fun starts at 10am, with an autism-friendly period between 10am and 11am.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Rugby Club said:

“Join us for a festive day filled with holiday cheer.”

Tickets are £8 per child and include a breakfast for each child, a visit to see Santa, a small gift and a craft activity. They can be purchased from the rugby club.