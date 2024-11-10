MOTORISTS are being reminded of disruption when a road closure begins in Lichfield.

The A5127 will be shut in Streethay for two weeks from 9.30am tomorrow (11th November).

The closure is part of works associated with a new housing development.

Drivers are being advised that diversions will be in place using A-roads to gain access to and from the A38 after residents of the Roman Heights estate raised concerns over HGVs becoming stuck on narrow residential roads.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said signs would be in place directing traffic to use alternative routes.

“The work taking place on the A5127 Burton Road in Lichfield supports the new housing development in the area. “Road safety is paramount to us and I want to assure Streethay residents that the diversion will stay entirely on the A road network – via the A38 using Cappers Lane – avoiding residential areas. “Clear advance signage will guide HGVs and other traffic to follow the designated route. “The highway network in and around Lichfield is under a lot pressure to facilitate developments, road improvements and utility works. Coordinating these projects is an ongoing challenge. Although efforts are made to prevent overlaps, this is not always possible, especially in recent years, with HS2 work in the area. “I thank Lichfield residents for their patience and assure them that we are making every effort to ensure work is carried out safely and with minimal disruption.”