A LICHFIELD group for people living with dementia has held a special remembrance service.

Memory Cafe Lichfield welcomed Dr Trevor James and saw members give readings.

There were also poppies made by the group as part of their remembrance commemorations.

The Memory Cafe Lichfield runs at Lichfield Methodist Church on Thursdays between 10.30am and 12.30pm, and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

For more details visit the group’s Facebook page.