COUNCIL chiefs are asking residents for their views on budget priorities for the 2025-26 period.

A consultation has been launched by Lichfield District Council where people can help influence future spending decisions.

The local authority is outlining how the projected £14million budget was initially allocated, with residents then asked what they’d like to see more less, or the same level of spending maintained.

Some essential functions, such as waste, recycling, environmental health and housing have mandatory budgets, other areas are open for debate and change.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“Councils nationwide are facing increasing demands on services alongside rising costs and reduced funding. “With limited resources, it is crucial that we make informed decisions on how to allocate spending. The views of our residents are essential in helping us set our priorities locally. “We urge everyone to take part and share their thoughts with us.”

The survey can be completed online, with printed copies also available for residents who prefer to submit a paper response. Printed versions can be obtained from District Council House on Frog Lane in Lichfield or Burntwood Town Council’s offices at the Old Mining College on Queen Street.