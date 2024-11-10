THOUSANDS of people have attended a Remembrance Sunday service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Armed Forces Memorial at the Alrewas venue fell silent as people paid tribute to those who have served their country.

The service was led by The Venerable Dr Susan Weller, Archdeacon of Lichfield, and Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh, Honorary Chaplain to the National Memorial Arboretum, who orchestrated the Act of Remembrance which incorporated a two-minute silence at 11am.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“People of all ages from diverse communities gathered here at the nation’s year-round place to remember to pay tribute to those who have served their country in the Armed Forces. “Together we recognised the incredible courage and determination of Armed Forces personnel who make unparalleled sacrifices in defence of the freedoms which we hold dear. “Remembrance is important all year round – and the National Memorial Arboretum provides an inspirational place where people can forge new memories together while remembering those who serve our nation.”

In addition to musical performances from British Army Band Catterick and Black Voices, the service also included a reading of A Poppy To Remember by the arboretum’s poet-in-residence Dan Simpson and participants from the arboretum’s Talent in the Ranks artist development programme.