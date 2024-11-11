BURNTWOOD made it eight wins from eight matches to stay second in the table – although Spartans had opportunities late in the game to halt the run.

Josh Canning’s side made a bright start to the contest, helped by the hosts knocking the ball on receiving the kick off. Billy Fisher and Brett Taylor paved the way for Luke Rookyard to dummy his way over under the posts for a try converted by Taylor for a seven point lead after just two minutes.

The home side replied with a penalty goal seven minutes later having turned Burntwood possession over on halfway.

The game was played at a fast pace by both sides, but it was the visitors who went close to increasing their lead. Connor Brighton was forced out in the left corner before Taylor’s chip ahead just eluded him over the try line.

Spartans then made ground in the 25th minutes to earn a scrummage five metres out. They probed right and then back left to stretch over for an unconverted try to go 8-7 up. Dan Clements was forced off with a head injury to be replaced by Alex Rich following the score.

The hosts almost added to their tally in spectacular fashion when the full back fielded a missed penalty kick to touch and launched an attack from deep inside his own 22. The move covered the length of the pitch, but the chip and chase finish bounced unkindly to deny the score.

Approaching half time, Burntwood re-took the lead. Forceful runs by Reece Elliot and Hal Gozukucuk earned a penalty award which was kicked to the left corner. The lineout catch and drive was finished off by Alan Mapp and Taylor added a fine conversion from wide out for 14-8.

Brighton was close again before the half time whistle but the scoreline remained unaltered.

Just seven minutes into the second period the lead changed hands again. A well-worked move in midfield from a scrum led to a converted try under the posts for 15-14.

Burntwood responded well, helped by a succession of penalties against the hosts, one of which cost them a player to the sin bin for a high tackle. Despite having the better of the play, it was not until the 70th minute that they edged ahead courtesy of a Taylor penalty goal from in front of the posts.

Spartans almost replied immediately from the restart. They won a penalty wide left but the kick at goal rebounded off a post and Burntwood cleared.

The home pack were having the better of the lineout duels to keep the pressure on, but going into the last five minutes a try-scoring pass was spilled and a close range drive ended in a penalty against for holding on.

Another opportunity ended in a knock on before Gozukucuk broke the siege with a strong run into opposition territory. Then, with three minutes to go, Taylor’s 50-22 kick provided good field position. Line out possession was moved wide and when Spartans infringed, Taylor kicked the resulting penalty goal to make it 20-15.

The hosts had one last chance to avoid defeat but having driven close to the line, a pass out wide was knocked on to bring the final whistle.

Burntwood 2nds were awarded a home walkover when Whittington conceded the fixture, so it was left to the 3rds to entertain home supporters and they did so in a game which was only decided by the final kick of the game.

The scores were locked at 17-17 with visitors St Leonard’s 2nds when Alfie Broadhurst stepped up to attempt a penalty goal from the halfway line. The youngster rose to the challenge to take his side to a 20-17 win.

Earlier scores came from George Neal with two tries and one for Kyle Anderson plus a conversion from Broadhurst as the 3rds go top of Staffordshire League 2.