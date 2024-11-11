Roadworks in Streethay where the A5127 is closed for two weeks
ROADWORKS in Lichfield have caused disruption after a closure was put in place earlier than expected.

The A5127 Burton Road in Streethay had been due to shut from 9.30am this morning – but drivers discovered it had actually been introduced hours earlier.

The roadworks are to allow for work to take place on a new housing development

One motorist this morning told Lichfield Live:

“Why say they are closing it after rush hour only to then shut it early? It’s caused chaos with drivers having to do u-turns everywhere.”

Concerns had previously been raised by residents on the nearby Roman Heights estate of HGVs using the residential roads as a diversion.

Signage has been put in place, but locals say a number of large vehicles have already been ignoring the notifications telling drivers not to use the area as a cut-through.

One told Lichfield Live:

“I was walking my kids to school this morning and had HGVs and cement lorries moving close to the pavement – it’s so dangerous.”

Another said:

“What’s the point of putting restrictions in place if they aren’t going to be enforced?”

The road closure will be in place for two weeks.

