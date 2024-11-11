PLANS to build new homes on land in Lichfield have been submitted for the third time in as many years.

The plot at The Rosaries off Trent Valley Road saw applications rejected in 2022 and 2023.

But a new attempt is being launched with a scheme which would also see an existing property demolished along with the construction of ten new homes.

A planning statement said:

“The application site comprises a detached dwelling, known as The Rosaries, and a series of outbuildings. The buildings are all located to the western end of the site. “The remaining land to the east of the buildings is open grassland. A Tree Protection Order is in place on the land, with those protected trees towards the western end of the site close to the existing dwelling. “The proposed development would see the existing dwelling and outbuildings demolished and the site cleared. “The site is proposed to be developed by way of ten dwellings. The new homes will be accessed via a new vehicular access that emerges on to the eastern side of St Michael’s Road.”

The new homes will see a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.

The report added:

“The proposal is an architect-led, bespoke scheme with the dwellings and space around them individually designed to reflect the unique opportunity the site offers by being one of the few remaining pockets of space available for housing so close to the city centre.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.