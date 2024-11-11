A FUNDRAISING campaign has been set up for the family of a Fradley boy who has undergone major surgery.

Two-year-old Zac Keyworth was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September.

He underwent surgery just days after the diagnosis with biopsies confirming it was cancerous.

Although the operation was a success, the youngster was also diagnosed with ependymoma and developed a condition known as Posterior Fossa Syndrome, which means he is having to undergo rehabilitation in order to learn how to carry out everyday tasks such as walking and eating again.

His uncle, Daine Morrow, is now fundraising to support the family through the next stages of his nephew’s recovery, which will include proton radiation treatment in Manchester.

He said:

“I am so proud of how strong his dad Jake and mother Keeley have been for Zac – but I am heartbroken that his little sister is missing her brother dearly and is wondering when all of her family will be home together again. “At just two-years-old, Zac has already shown more bravery than most of us will in a lifetime. “After having surgery to remove his brain tumour, he was also diagnosed with ependymoma, a tough form of cancer. But with that same courage, Zac is tackling every challenge thrown his way. “While he is fighting like a superhero, Zac’s got a long journey ahead. We’re stepping up to help his family by raising funds for medical bills, rehabilitation, travel, accommodation and all those unexpected costs that pile up along the way. “Every donation is a step towards giving Zac the best chance at winning this battle.”

Daine will be taking on the UK Three Peaks Challenge on 30th November as part of fundraising efforts which have already seen more than £7,000 raised.

He said:

“In just 24 hours, we’ll be hiking up the three highest mountains in the UK—Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon. “It’s going to be physically exhausting, mentally tough and probably very muddy, but nothing compared to what Zac’s going through. “We want to use this challenge to inspire support and rally the community around Zac’s fight.”

People can donate via the online fundraising page.