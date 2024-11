A TV chef will be a special guest at a Christmas market hosted by a Lichfield business later this month.

The event at Tippers on Europa Way will take place from 10am to 2pm on 23rd November.

It will feature food and drink stalls, a Christmas treasure hunt from kids and live cookery demonstrations from TV chef Peter Sidwell.

There will also be free mince pies and mulled wine on offer.

The event is free admission and is being held in aid of St Giles Hospice.