A LICHFIELD retailer is bringing back its toy appeal to put smiles on the faces of children this Christmas.

Central Co-op will be hosting special collection events at local stores.

The company’s Christmas Toy Appeal van will visit the Curborough Road store at 11am on 19th November, before heading to Boley Pakr at 1pm and Streethay at 3pm.

People can donate new toys, games and gifts to help children in need over the festive period.

Andy Seddon, from Central Co-op, said:

“We believe that no child should go without a gift on Christmas. The Toy Appeal invites local shoppers to donate new, unused toys or games that will be distributed to children in need through local and national charities. “Your donation could be the very thing that makes a child’s Christmas extra-special – and that’s something worth celebrating.”

People can also leave toy donations until 6th December at drop-off points in stores.

For more details on the Christmas Toy Appeal visit membershipmatters.coop/making-a-real-difference-through-giving.