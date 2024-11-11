LICHFIELD ground out another win despite a rather uncoordinated performance against Mellish.

The visitors were searching for a first success of the season, but were unable to topple the city side who continue to sit top of the table.

The fact the Myrtle Greens played below their standards – especially in the first half when the score was only 5-3 – led to some strong words from the coaching team at the break. It had a positive effect even though the second period was still not up to the required level for periods.

The first half rugby could best be described as clunky from both outfits. Danny Griffin, from a quick tap penalty, opened the scoring after 20 minutes and both sides had opportunities to score further tries, but could not manage to convert their chances.

Right on half-time, Rout kicked a penalty for the visitors to bring a disappointing 40 minutes to a close.

Henry Nevitt had already gone off injured and he was joined on the sideline by Seb Smith, which necessitated a second reshuffle in the backs. Charlie Milner moved into the centre and immediately had a beneficial effect, straightening the line with purpose. Freddie Wilson was in the right place to cross the line wide out, with Kai Lucas-Dumolo kicking the first of three conversions.

Lichfield gradually looked to have made the game safe with further tries from captain Kieran Reynolds and Chad Southam, one of which was converted, but Mellish were gifted two tries to bring the score back to 24-17.

Right wing, Darcy, charged down and regathered a clearance kick before a stray pass afforded the Nottingham side a line into the red zone and eventually Austin burrowed over. Rout converted both.

The Lichfield team recognised the need for a reappraisal of their position and Ollie Green, now playing scrum half, scored a brace in the final minutes supporting Ditch Burton’s break and then stretching over from a ruck with the Mellish side now out on its feet.

With Dronfield comfortably beating Melbourne, Lichfield’s lead remains at four points, however, Melbourne are now eight points adrift alongside West Bridgford.

Next weekend, Lichfield make the journey to Matlock for a 2.15pm kick-off.

Elsewhere, a youthful second string, with a hint of experience dotted around the team, came away from Hinckley with an encouraging bonus point win, which strengthened their fourth position in the league with a home game against Atherstone this weekend.

Alfie Kingham, with Josh Butler’s conversion, opened the scoring for Lichfield in the first quarter, but the home side responded with a Liam Hubbard effort, converted by Lewis Gardner, who then added a penalty.

Crucially, Matt Key crossed close to half time for a 12-10 lead at the break.

Ben Ashmore and new recruit Jack Robbins stretched the Lichfield advantage before the home side’s Alex Norris crossed with five minutes to go, converted by Gardner.

Robins made the game safe with a second try in the closing moments.