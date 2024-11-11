A CONTROVERSIAL policy of reduced crews for on-call firefighters could become permanent next month.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been trialling a change to allow three-person teams to attend incidents instead of the usual minimum of four.

Senior fire officers say the three-rider scheme is allowing firefighters to get to more incidents more quickly – but critics, including the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), say the policy is putting lives at risk.

The service’s governance board is now set to make a final decision on whether to permanently adopt the policy permanently.

Senior staff gave Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams an update on the progress of the trial during a public performance meeting ahead of next month’s final decision.

Over the 16 months of the trial, three-person crews have attended 636 incidents, including building fires and road traffic accidents. In August, a three-person crew attended a house fire in Lichfield, with firefighters entering the building to rescue the occupant.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said that while the service is still aiming to have at least four firefighters on board its on-call appliances, three-person crews are deployed when this is not possible, resulting in an 11% increase in on-call appliance availability.

He said:

“This is all about improving the opportunity for our firefighters to make faster and earlier interventions while the next nearest appliances are being mobilised as normal. “To be absolutely clear, this is an additional investment in our on-call. It’s costing the service money in terms of more turnouts than before, but we believe this is the right investment because it’s all about the impact it’s having on public safety. “The data is important, but the stories are important too. We’re hearing that our crews are able to intervene quickly in road traffic collisions and intervene quickly in building fires to stop them spreading into something more serious. “Just by getting there and laying the groundwork for oncoming appliances is adding massive value to public safety and firefighter safety. “We do recognise the concerns that have been spoken about. That’s why we are continuing to carefully evaluate all the different views with the intention of making a decision next month through the service governance board as to whether it is mainstreamed as an adopted practice or not.”

Mr Luznyj added that it was “absolutely incorrect” to suggest the trial was about changing all on-call crews to three firefighters.

The FBU and some councillors in Staffordshire say that a three-person crew cannot safely deploy breathing apparatus teams into burning buildings, meaning lives could be put at risk.

This criticism has become more prominent following the Lichfield incident where the crew opted to enter the house despite it being normal policy to wait for colleagues to arrive.

But Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber insisted that firefighters are qualified to make decisions such as this:

“Every one of those on-call firefighters is a highly trained professional that will conduct a dynamic risk assessment. To suggest that they’ll jump off a fire engine and just run into an incident without a care for their safety is completely inaccurate. “At a road traffic collision, it doesn’t take four or five people to open somebody’s airway, and that will save a life.”