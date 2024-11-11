THE Duchess of Edinburgh has joined an Armistice Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The ceremony was held at the Armed Forces Memorial to mark the anniversary of the signing of the treaty that brought an end to the First World War.

The service was led by The Rt Reverend Malcolm Mcnaughton, Bishop of Repton, and Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh, Honorary Chaplain to the arboretum. It included a two-minute silence observed at 11am.

The Duchess of Edinburgh read an extract from the poem For The Fallen by Lawrence Binyon as well as laying a wreath on the central plinth of the Armed Forces Memorial.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Today we reflected not only on the end of the First World War, but also on the many subsequent occasions where Armed Forces personnel have demonstrated bravery and resilience across generations. “In addition to the 80th anniversaries of many seismic events of the Second World War, including D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battles of Kohima and Imphal, this year we have also marked Kosovo’s 25th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of the end of British combat operations in Afghanistan. “Remembrance remains as relevant today as ever, with Armed Forces personnel continuing to serve across the globe, defending our freedoms and way of life. “It is crucial we continue to pass the baton of remembrance to future generations, preserving these incredible stories of service and sacrifice in perpetuity.”

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson also attended the service.

He said:

“I was honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of Parliament and the Government. “This is such an important occasion as it gives us time to remember those who fought to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy today. “I am incredibly proud to represent the constituency in which the National Memorial Arboretum is based. It is a fantastic place for remembrance and I would encourage anybody to visit.”