A SERVICE at Lichfield Cathedral saw the city mark Remembrance Sunday.

Following the commemorations, the Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire Johnny Leavesley joined the Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Sam Schafer to lead the civic party into Remembrance Gardens to observe a two-minute silence and lay wreaths.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, gave a blessing as large crowds gathered to pay their respects.