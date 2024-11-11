SERVICES in Lichfield and Whittington will be inviting people to remember loved ones over the festive period.

The Light up a Life initiative is run by St Giles Hospice and sees hymns, readings and periods of reflection.

Among the services will be one at Lichfield Cathedral at 6.30pm on 24th November and one at St Giles Hospice at 4pm on 8th December.

St Giles Hospice nurse, Kirsty Curtin, will be joining the local community this year in remembering their loved ones. She said:

“I understand how much Light up a Life means to the loved ones we’ve supported and for our wider community, and it means so much to me too. “This year at Light up a Life I’ll be remembering those I have helped care for during my 11-year career at St Giles Hospice – and I’d encourage everyone who’s lost someone they love to make a Light up a Life dedication and attend one of the services, either in person, or online.”

To dedicate a light on St Giles Hospice’s virtual Light up a Life Christmas tree, visit www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife. Dedications made by midnight on 17th November will also be included in the Book of Memories which is available to view online and at the Light up a Life services.