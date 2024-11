POLICE have seized vehicles after they were found to have no insurance.

A white BMW was seized in Fradley on 7th November after the driver was also found to have no licence.

On the same day officers also took a blue Ford Transit van off the road in Burntwood after it was found to have no insurance, tax or a valid MOT.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

Both drivers have been dealt with and reported for the offences.”