AN investigation has been launched after armed police were called to reports of a man firing an air rifle at vehicles.

The incident happened in the Little Hay Lane area at around 6pm on Saturday (9th November).

The windows on two cars were damaged, with a local resident telling Lichfield Live that children had been inside at least one of the vehicles. They added:

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but this reckless act has understandably alarmed our community and could have had life-threatening consequences.”

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson confirmed armed response officers had attended the scene.

They said:

“Two cars sustained damage to their windows from a projectile. “Firearms officers were immediately deployed to the scene after it was reported that a man in a white van had been firing an air rifle at passing traffic before making off in the direction of Shenstone. “Thankfully, no one was injured. Proactive searches were carried out in the area, however, no suspect was located. “Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries and urge anyone with any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 542 of 9th November.