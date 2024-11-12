CHASETOWN will head to Vauxhall Motors for their latest league clash.

The Scholars make the trip to Ellesmore Port this evening (12th November) to take on a strong Vauxhall Motors side who currently sit second in the division.

Mark Swann’s men have climbed within three places and eight points of the hosts after victory last time out against Stafford Rangers – and they still hold three games in hand.

A victory would see Chasetown move up to fourth in the Northern Premier League West and extend their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions.

However, the home side also boast an impressive record this season, having won 11 of their 16 league matches so far – more than any other team in the division – but they did suffer defeat last time out at the hands of 18th placed Avro.