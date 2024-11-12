MORE than £2.1million will be invested in temporary accommodation and provision to get rough sleepers off the streets, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The money has come from payments made by developers and through Right to Buy income.

It will be use to tackle the ongoing need for emergency housing and will focus on four key locations – Armitage with Handsacre, Lichfield city, Burntwood and Fazeley – with a view to ensuring locations with easy access to shops, transport and local services.

The money will see a focus on purchasing and refurbishing existing properties, which will then be managed by the council to ensure a “swift turnaround” and to maximise the ability to provide immediate assistance to residents.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“This investment will significantly expand our ability to provide quality temporary housing to local people. “By focusing on purchasing and refurbishing existing properties, we can deliver these much-needed homes in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible, right where people need them most.”

Currently, the council supports around 32 individuals or families in temporary accommodation at any given time, with an average of five additional households at risk of imminent need.

Last year, the local authority spent around £191,000 on temporary accommodation, often relying on bed and breakfast facilities outside the district, which are not suitable for long-term stays.

The approved plan also includes a dedicated £150,000 fund for the potential delivery of rough sleeper units or pods, subject to further cabinet approval and planning permission.

These units are designed to support entrenched rough sleepers by offering secure, stable environments and targeted help, acting as a bridge to more permanent housing solutions.

Cllr Farrell said:

“Our focus is not just on providing shelter but also on delivering tailored support to help residents transition into stable accommodation. “The council’s approach will ensure we maintain high standards of property care and tenant support, while reinvesting rental income back into the system to sustain and expand these services.”