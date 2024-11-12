A COUNCILLOR has welcomed confirmation that extra highways crews will be tackling road repairs in Lichfield.

Staffordshire County Council says fixes will be carried out on Weston Road, Stowe Street, Brownsfield Road, Tamworth Street, Dimbles Lane, Frog Lane, Purcell Avenue, Spring Road and St John Street over the next week.

As well as potholes, crews will also be tackling drainage issues.

Lichfield City North representative Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall said:

“The county council announced back in May that it would be investing heavily in our roads and I am pleased to see this work continuing to come to fruition in our local area. “The work these extra crews are doing will make such a difference to the people who live and work in this area and will create improved journeys for everyone. “Our crews will also do their best to minimise any disruption. Many of our local residents and businesses have told me how important having good roads is to them, so hopefully with the work going on in our area, we’ll continue to see a significant improvement in the conditions of our roads.”