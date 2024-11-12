TWO Lichfield businesses have teamed up to offer a discount for members of a local health club.

It comes after Arthur Price agreed to supply tableware for the newly-refurbished David Lloyd Lichfield club.

The agreement will see members get a 20% discount off marked products at the Arthur Price Factory Shop on Britannia Way until 31st December.

James Price, sales director at Arthur Price, said:

“It will be great to see Arthur Price cutlery at this amazing leisure club. “The new spa retreat is stunning, the new business hub will help members achieve a great work-life balance and I am very proud that a Lichfield company is supplying such a prestigious national brand. “And as a thank you to David Lloyd for choosing us, we are offering a special discount to Lichfield members at our factory shop.”

Andrew Lightbown, general manager at David Lloyd Lichfield, said:

“We have invested £5.1million into our new spa and retreat plus refurbished gym, club room and studios. “It is now a flagship David Lloyd Club and that’s we wanted to make those finishing touches extra special. “Arthur Price supplies top hotels and restaurants throughout the world – it just felt right that we should have a prestigious, and local brand, to supply our cutlery.”