LICHFIELD City Ladies put the frustration of cancelled fixtures behind them as they won 4-1 against Eccleshall Women.

Dolcie Sims opened the scoring for the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side just before the half-hour mark.

The second period saw City stamp their authority on the game as Courtney Dilger, Shelby Cartwright and Loren Cooper all found the net.

Jodie Foxhall bagged a late consolation for the visitors.