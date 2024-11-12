LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines has retained his Whilton Mill Kart Club Championship title for the second year in a row after a top-ten finish in the final round.

He had to start at the back of the grid for both heat races after missing qualifying due to his appearance in the Rotax World Finals in Italy.

Competing against 31 other drivers in the Rotax Mini (Inter) field, the Synergy driver made good progress in the opening heat, putting in a display of overtaking skill to make up 19 places and finish tenth.

Lines went even better in the second heat to climb 23 spots to finish sixth.

The results meant Lines would start eighth and soon found himself in third by the end of the second lap and ultimately secure the top ten finish he needed to be crowned back-to-back champion.