LICHFIELD’S green team took control early on as they led 15-0 at half time in their home encounter with Old Leamingtonians through tries from Kyra Geary, Ashlyn Simmons and Emily Williams.

The hosts raised their efforts after the break as try four came from Eleanor Udall – but it was quickly cancelled out by a long range score by Tamzin Pinches.

Amy Edmondson then stretched the city side’s lead with Udall converting.

Roz Jermine added a score before Liz Pap wrapped up the 39-5 victory with Udall converting.