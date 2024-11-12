THE future of a Whittington market could be in doubt.

The next event on Saturday (16th November) on The Bell Inn car park could be the last as the current people behind it are retiring.

It is hoped new organisers, helpers and stallholders can be found to ensure the produce market continues.

A meeting will be held soon to discuss the future of the event, but people willing to help in the future or potential stallholders can email mike.kinghan1@gmail.com.

The market this Saturday will feature stalls including Kam’s Curries, Lynn’s Larder, Woodhouse Community Farm’s home-produced beef and pork, and Cyndie’s Neal’s Yard Products, together with St Giles Church Produce and Preloved Books.

The event will also feature local girls Eloise and Connie Carter fundraising for their Girlguiding and World Challenge overseas trips. They will be selling hand-crafted wax melts and advent calendars.