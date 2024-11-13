CHASETOWN saw their run of form stall at Vauxhall Motors.

The Scholars had won nine games in all competitions going into the fixture but were sunk by two goals in three first half minutes from Jawad Jebrin and veteran forward Kevin Ellison.

Mark Swann’s men struggled to get their engine going as Motors had the better of the early exchanges – and the visitors also saw Jordan Evans and Kris Taylor pick up yellow cards in the first 15 minutes.

Chasetown did eventually carve out a chance when Joe Thompson saw an effort spilled by home keeper Jack Atkinson, but a defender was on hand to clear the danger.

The home side went close to opening the scoring themselves when a deflected shot struck the crossbar after half-an-hour.

The breakthrough eventually came for Vauxhall when Jebrin slotted past Curtis Pond five minutes before the break.

Things then went from bad to worse before half time when Ellison rose highest to nod home a Max Harrison cross.

The second half again saw Chasetown struggle to carve out chances, with the first real effort of note coming when a Taylor corner was headed wide by Mitchell Clarke.

Sub Kai Cunningham had a late opportunity for The Scholars but his strike went narrowly wide.