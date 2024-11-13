CHASETOWN Women remain top of the table despite a 2-2 draw at Whitchurch Alport.

Jo Sheerin’s side found themselves behind just before half-time after Danni Price netted.

But the Scholars hit back ten minutes into the second period through Neve Wagg.

They then took the lead after Tash Hughes scored, but they were pegged back ten minutes from time by a goal from Whitchurch Alport sub Lauren Jones.

Chasetown switch their attention to the cup this weekend when they welcome Leek Town Ladies on Sunday (17th November).