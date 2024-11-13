A CITY centre business has criticised council chiefs after being warned it could have to remove outdoor chairs and tables.

Coffee shop Melbourne, on Bird Street, said officials from Lichfield District Council had visited local hospitality businesses over concerns around whether external seating adhered to licensing rules.

In a post on social media, Melbourne said traders were becoming increasingly frustrated with the local authority.

The latest checks come a year after council chiefs halted plans which could have seen those companies with outdoor spaces forced to remove them for part of the week as part of pedestrianisation plans. At that time Cllr Pullen said officials had been asked to pause enforcement work as it could put the “hospitality economy at risk”.

But now Melbourne said businesses were once again being targeted.

“The local council is taking chairs and tables away from hospitality in Lichfield. “Isn’t it great when local government support their local high street – first retail is gone and now hospitality.”

But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said checks were being carried out as part of legal requirements.

“English law requires all businesses to have a pavement licence if they want to have outdoor tables and chairs. “Licences can be granted, as long as the furniture is on the pavement directly in front of the premises and a width of 1.5 metres of pavement remains unobstructed for pedestrian and wheelchair access. “Currently, Lichfield District Council is one of few councils who do not charge a fee for licences and they are valid for two years once approved. There is a quick application process and further information on the pavement licences section of our website. “We have proactively contacted those businesses who have not yet obtained a licence to ensure they are following UK Legislation and to avoid any removal of their outdoor seating. “Unfortunately, a handful of local businesses have not yet obtained a pavement licence and have therefore been informed that they will need to stop using the pavement by 19th November.”