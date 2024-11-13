VOLUNTEERS have helped an initiative to support children entering emergency care in the UK.

The Buddy Bag packing session was held at Hammerwich Cricket Club.

A total of 180 bags were packed containing essential items such as toiletries, pyjamas, underwear and comfort items such as teddy bears and books.

The Chair of Hammerwich Parish Council, Mi Greenway, and Hammerwich Cricket Club director Brian Fisher were among those who joined the volunteers for the event in aid of the Buddy Bag Foundation charity.

A spokesman from Hammerwich Parish council said:

The time put in by volunteers, whether knitting teddy bears, sewing toiletry bags, raising money or attending a packing session, shows a child entering emergency accommodation that they are important and cared about.”

For more details on the scheme visit the Buddy Bag Foundation website.