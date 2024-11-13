THE Lichfield Colts Red team produced an efficient performance to beat Old Silhillians.

They raced into a 19 point lead against opponents who are yet to record a league win this season.

While there was a degree of taking the foot off the proverbial pedal, defeat was never in the mix – it was just a case of the rugby being produced not being so smooth as the game progressed.

It meant tries were not so easily achieved but four more were added as head coach Steve Smith was able to give game time to seven off the bench ahead of the last 32 National Cup tie this at home to Whitchurch on Sunday (17th November).

The Green team are also at home in a league game against Bournville.