A NEW discount supermarket could be set to open in Burntwood after planning officers at Lichfield District Council recommended the application be given the green light.

Lidl is hoping to build a store off Cannock Road with 125 car parking spaces.

The proposals would also include an in-store bakery, customer toilets and office spaces.

But two local residents have objected to the planned development.

Liam Perry said:

“Burntwood doesn’t need another supermarket when there are already two at different price points and many others in a small radius – and there’s also the progression towards online shopping. “

It is anticipated that the store will create up to 40 full and part time jobs in store.

The application is subject to a section 106 agreement being signed by mid-Febuary.

A planning report said:

“The application seeks to redevelop part of a site allocated for retail, leisure and community uses within Burntwood’s town centre through the delivery of a Lidl discount food store. “While local retail offerings in the context of supermarkets is not inadequate, the submission shows how Lidl delivers a materially different ‘product’ to the retail and discount food store marketplace “This should be regarded as enhancing local retail provision, rather than diluting or competing with existing local and national offerings. “The development is not objected to by Burntwood Town Council and would provide employment for up to 40 people.”

The application will be determined by the planning committee at Lichfield District Council on 18th November.