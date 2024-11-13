A COLLECTION of stamps from a Lichfield owner is set to fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

Eight albums will go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 27th November.

They are expected to fetch a total of around £4,000.

Highlights include four Penny Blacks, two 1840 Twopenny Blues and two 1840 Mulreadys – the world’s first pre-paid postal stationary, named after the artist William Mulready who was commissioned to illustrate it.

There is also a mint condition 1902 to 1912 basic set, a rare King Edward VII £1 green, a Sea Horses set including a fine mint £1 and a 1929 Postal Union Congress £1 stamp.

Expert Phil Ives said:

“This is a quality collection with some stamps of which good quality examples are hard to get hold of. “The 1929 Postal Union Congress £1 was just the second British commemorative stamp issued and is one of the finest examples of British philately, often described as one of the most beautiful GB stamps ever. “This is a lovely, well-presented GB stamps collection and inspection is invited to view the quality.”

The catalogue will be live online a week before the auction at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.